MLW Azteca Underground Taping Spoilers 4.1.22

MLW hosted two sets of tapings for MLW Fusion earlier they taped MLW Intimidation Games and later MLW Azteca Underground.

Here are the full spoilers (via PWInsider):

MLW World Tag Team Championships Match

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) (c) defeated ??? & ???.

Singles Match

Alexander Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran never took place as Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger and King Muertes came out and attacked Hammerstone. The Von Erichs made their way out to make the save.

Caribbean Championship Match

Octagon Jr (c) defeated Matt Cross.

MLW National Openweight Championship Match

Alex Kane (c) defeated Puma King, Myron Reed, Juicy Finau and ACH.

Singles Match

Davey Richards defeated Danny Rivera.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Richard Holliday, King Muertes & Mads Krugger defeated Alexander Hammerstone, Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich.

Singles Match

Bandido defeated Flamita.

Singles Match

Holidead (w/Dr. Dax & Gangrel) defeated Chik Tormenta.

6 Man Tag Team Match

El Dragon, Microman & Aerostar defeated Strange Sangre (Mini Abismo Negro, TJP & Arez) (w/Gangrel).

Singles Match

KC Navarro defeated nZo.

Lumberjack Strap Match

Gino Medina defeated Aramis.

Azteca Apocalypto Match

Jacob Fatu defeated Bestia 666.

