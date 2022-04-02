Skip to main content
MLW Azteca Underground Taping Spoilers 4.1.22

MLW hosted two sets of tapings for MLW Fusion earlier they taped MLW Intimidation Games and later MLW Azteca Underground. 

Here are the full spoilers (via PWInsider):

MLW World Tag Team Championships Match
Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) (c) defeated ??? & ???.

Singles Match
Alexander Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran never took place as Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger and King Muertes came out and attacked Hammerstone. The Von Erichs made their way out to make the save.

Caribbean Championship Match
Octagon Jr (c) defeated Matt Cross.

MLW National Openweight Championship Match
Alex Kane (c) defeated Puma King, Myron Reed, Juicy Finau and ACH.

Singles Match
Davey Richards defeated Danny Rivera.

6 Man Tag Team Match
Richard Holliday, King Muertes & Mads Krugger defeated Alexander Hammerstone, Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich.

Singles Match
Bandido defeated Flamita.

Singles Match
Holidead (w/Dr. Dax & Gangrel) defeated Chik Tormenta.

6 Man Tag Team Match
El Dragon, Microman & Aerostar defeated Strange Sangre (Mini Abismo Negro, TJP & Arez) (w/Gangrel).

Singles Match
KC Navarro defeated nZo.

Lumberjack Strap Match
Gino Medina defeated Aramis.

Azteca Apocalypto Match
Jacob Fatu defeated Bestia 666.

