MLW Fightland on Vice TV Preview 10.7.21

Vice TV and Major League Wrestling present a historic super card tonight as viewers journey to FIGHTLAND on Vice TV at 10 pm ET featuring the most anticipated title fight of the year:

TITLE VS TITLE: World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. TAJIRI vs. Arez vs. Aramis

What happens when power collides with chaos? Find out at FIGHTLAND as Hammerstone battles Fatu with two belts on the line.

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone rides an unmatched wave of momentum going into the match of his life. But is he ready for the greatest challenge of his life? Across the ring stands the undefeated, unstoppable World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. Two championships on the line. Who will claim two belts and who will crumble? It’s a historic winner-take all super fight!



In other championship action, Myron Reed attempts to show up to FIGHTLAND and show out as The Young GOAT puts his World Middleweight title on the line in a four-way clash against the best from around the globe! Can Reed out run and out gun the lightning fast offense of Arez, the dangerous and unusual repertoire of Aramis, and the legendary lethal kicks of The Japanese Buzzsaw Tajiri?



FIGHTLAND isn’t just big fights but also big stories. Featuring an all access look at breaking news and the top stories in the sport, join Alicia Atout and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri, Sporting News’ Andreas Hale, and analyst Emilio Sparks as they discuss the latest trending topics and drop some news.



