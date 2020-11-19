MLW Fusion | #110 | Results #TheRestart



#TheRestart

The time has come, MLW's Restart is HERE. FUSION kicks off with a video package of the history of MLW. Smoke fills the venue & we are ready to go! All three singles title holders will be in action tonight.

Alexander Hammerstone v. Dugan

This match was over from the start. A viscious clothesline followed up by the Nightmare Pendulum for the 1-2-3. Hammerstone cuts a promo on Fatu saying he's waiting on him & deserves a shot at the World Title.



Winner by pinfall: Alexander Hammerstone

Brian Pillman Jr. v. Myron Reed | Middleweight Championship Match

A great back & forth match, with several near falls & big moves. Both men gave it their all. In the end, Pillman goes for a knee, but misses & hits the chest protector which Reed was holding in corner. Reed capitalizes on it and hits the Captain Crunch for the 1-2-3. After the match, Reed calls out Lio Rush. Says he is next.



Winner by pinfall & still Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed





Opera Cup 2020 Tournament Entrants

And the alternates

Davey Boy Smith Jr. v. Jacob Fatu | World Title Match

A long time coming for Davey Boy Smith Jr., but we knew ever since he won the Opera Cup, it was only a matter of time.



An intense start, intense middle & phenomenal finish. Two main event guys putting on a main event performance. Both men showcasing their power & strength. Fatu worked on the back of Davey Boy Smith Jr. a majority of the match.



Smith Jr. did battle back & got some near falls. Smith seems to be struggling because of his back, which Fatu keeps targeting.



In the end, Fatu & the injured back of Smith Jr., was too much. Fatu plants the moonsault & another victim.

Winner by pinfall & still MLW World Champion: Jacob Fatu

After the match, Hammerstone comes out, but the Black Hand of CONTRA had something to say!





Also on FUSION

-promo from Konnan on Selina Renta

-Richard Holliday on Atout for causing him to miss the show

-Kevin Von Erich shares a secret about the origins of World Class Championship Wrestling with his sons

-Lio Rush is coming!

