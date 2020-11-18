MLW Fusion | 110 | Preview

3 Gallery 3 Images

MLW returns TONIGHT at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and YouTube. Learn more about where to watch.



After 7 months, a new breed of fighting athletes rise up as MLW kicks off #TheRestart.



Although the dreaded CONTRA Unit remains at large, their shadowy presence remains a constant starting and ending with the World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.



After having his back broken at the hands of CONTRA during the May 9th hostile takeover of MLW, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has endured a painful road to recovery. Months of physical therapy and training with the likes of Kazushi Sakuraba have set the table for Smith’s quest to topple Fatu and take the championship. Now, the final stage goes down as for the first-time ever Jacob Fatu fights DBS for the World Heavyweight Championship!



A bitter year-long feud culminates in a World Middleweight Championship showdown. Brian Pillman Jr. challenges the longest reigning World Middleweight Champion in MLW history as he looks to take the belt from Myron Reed. Will Reed prove he truly is the “Young GOAT” or will the unpredictable and volatile Pillman get his hands on the prestigious title?



Ranked #1 in MLW since the summer of 2019, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will also be in action. Leading the charge to unite MLW’s athletes to rise up and take back MLW from CONTRA, “Your Boy Hammer” looks to make a statement when he steps into the squared circle.



Kevin Von Erich shares a secret about the origins of World Class Championship Wrestling with his sons, the reigning World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich.



Plus: the 2020 Opera Cup brackets are revealed!



Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.



Experience a new era in combat sports as MLW hits #TheRestart button and returns to top ranked weekly competition with FUSION!





•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in action!

