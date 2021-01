MLW Fusion #117 Recap

Low-Ki def. Budd Heavy via KO

Mil Muertes def. Brian Pillman Jr.

Los Parks def. The Von Erichs & are NEW MLW World Tag Team Champions

Also on MLW Fusion

Mads Krugger calls out Hammerstone



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Promociones Dorado SOLD to somebody

Filthy Island Coming Soon

INJUSTICE is coming to Fight

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website





FULL EPISODE BELOW