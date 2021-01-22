MLW Fusion #118 Recap | Fatu vs. ACH - World Championship | Daivari debut | Grudge Match: Gotch vs. Oliver

MLW Fusion 118

Daivari defeated Zenshi

Simon Gotch defeated Jordan Oliver (Injustice)

MLW World Championship-Jacob Fatu (c) defeated ACH

CONTRA Unit had a clean sweep this week on MLW Fusion. Daivari looked like he did not miss a step in his MLW Debut.

Oliver finally gets his hands on Simon Gotch & put up one hell of a fight. You can see the work that Jordan Oliver has been putting in, but in the end, it was Simon Gotch who slowed the match down & used his experience to get the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the main event, the MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu showed the world why he is the most dominate wrestler in the world. ACH may have been a little hurt from the "attack" at his gym, but I do not think that would have mattered.

But the Contra Clean Sweep Celebration did not last long, as INJUSTICE hit the ring & attacked CONTRA. MLW goes off the air with INJUSTICE getting some JUSTICE.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

CHECK OUT THE FULL SHOW BELOW