MLW Fusion #119 Instant Recap | Holliday/Vega Caribbean Strap Match & AAA Title Match

MLW Fusion #119 Instant Recap
- Laredo Kid defeats Zenshi to retain the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship
Laredo Kid calls out Lio Rush & says that he wants the MLW Middleweight Title
TJP and Bu Ku Dao deafeat Violence Is Forever & will take on Los Parks for the MLW World Tag Team Titles
Richard Holliday defeats Savio Vega in a Caribbean Strap Match for the Caribbean Championship
*Also on FUSION*
-Myron Reed says it is time for WAR!
-The Von Erichs get back to work.
-Filthy Island is coming Feb.17
-Los Parks Make a Statement
-King Mo makes a plea for Low Ki
