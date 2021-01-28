MLW Fusion #119 Instant Recap | Holliday/Vega Caribbean Strap Match & AAA Title Match

MLW Fusion #119 Instant Recap

Laredo Kid defeats Zenshi to retain the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Laredo Kid calls out Lio Rush & says that he wants the MLW Middleweight Title

TJP and Bu Ku Dao deafeat Violence Is Forever & will take on Los Parks for the MLW World Tag Team Titles

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Richard Holliday defeats Savio Vega in a Caribbean Strap Match for the Caribbean Championship

*Also on FUSION*

-Myron Reed says it is time for WAR!

-The Von Erichs get back to work.

-Filthy Island is coming Feb.17

-Los Parks Make a Statement

-King Mo makes a plea for Low Ki

ICYMI; the full show is below







