MLW FUSION: ALPHA Preview 10.20.21

Last week’s edition of MLW FUSION: ALPHA saw the opening round of the 2021 Opera Cup as well as the fallout from MLW Fightland.

Tonight the Opera Cup opening round continues, The build to War Chamber commences and so much more

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

MLW returns tonight at 7pm ET with Fusion: ALPHA, streaming worldwide for free on MLW's YouTube channel and Saturdays on beIN Sports.

Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday vs. King Muertes

Opera Cup Opening Round: Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Richard Holliday finds himself on the receiving end of Cesar Duran’s never ending thirst for violence as the Caribbean Champion defends his title against “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” King Muertes, presented by newlawoffice.com.

League coorespondent Alicia Atout’s jaw dropping expose on MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran shocked many but it may have had grave consequences for the current Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday.

In an effort to show his lust for revenge rivals his thirst for violence, MLW’s devious matchmaker has dispatched the monstrous King Muertes to dispose of Holliday and send a clear message to Alicia and everyone in the league: NO ONE crosses El Jefe.

Has Holliday’s frienemy, Alicia, sealed a dire fate for the Caribbean champion, or can Holliday unleash a dynastic title defense and put away Cesar Duran’s death dealer? Tune into ALPHA and find out.

As War Chamber looms, CONTRA has threatened to unleash a flurry of attacks. How will MLW respond and who will the World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone recruit for his team?

The Opera Cup opening round continues with a clash of high octane power and speed as The “Heavyweight Hustle Calvin Tankman collides with veteran Matt Cross! Which of these hybrid styles is enough to propel one of these hungry competitors to the Semi-Finals of the Opera Cup?

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri has returned home to Japan to a hero’s welcome. This week, take an inside look at the latest updates from the new World Middleweight Champion.

Submission specialist Nicole Savoy looks to make a statement in her MLW debut. Standing in her way: the dangerous and demented Holidead.

Join Rich Bocchini, fight analyst Saint Laurent and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion: ALPHA!

