MLW Fusion Alpha Preview: Opera Cup Commences 12.1.21

Tonight MLW Fusion Alpha is back on Wednesday night.

This week’s edition of MLW Fusion Alpha will see the finals of the MLW Opera Cup and the debut of a new Women’s Tag Team in the Featherweight Division.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

2021 Opera Cup Finals: Davey Richards vs. TJP

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

KC Navarro vs. Warhorse

The 2021 Opera Cup commences on this edition of Fusion: ALPHA, presented by newlawoffice.com.

Eight men began, two remain! “The American Wolf” Davey Richards rumbles with the controversial and dangerous TJP in the finals of the 2021 Opera Cup.

Can Davey complete the comeback of the year by walking out of South Philly the 2021 Opera Cup winner, or will TJP play spoiler and cheat his way into history and win the prestigious trophy?

Fresh off of winning the National Openweight Championship and dumping American Top Team, Alex Kane addresses the media. What’s next for the “Suplex Assassin”?

Does Cesar Duran have a hidden agenda? Emilio Sparks is on the scene with the latest AZTECA scoop!

5150 put World Tag Team Champions Los Parks on notice!

The Sea Stars look to make a splash against the debuting tandem of The Top Dogs!

PLUS: Following last week’s outrageous backstage brawl, Miami’s own KC Navarro steps into the ring with “Parts Unknown’s Most Interesting Person of 2021” WARHORSE!

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion: ALPHA!

