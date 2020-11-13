MLW Fusion On Pluto TV

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced fans will be able to watch the return of the league's flagship series, MLW FUSION, this Wednesday November 18 at 7pm ET on Pluto TV.



Fans can fire up Pluto TV on Roku, Smart TV (Samsung, Vizio), Amazon FireTV, Roku, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xfinity, Chromecast and countless other ways, including on the web via browser. Once fans are streaming Pluto TV, they can watch MLW on the Fubo Sports Network.



Pluto TV is available out of the box on your favorite connected TVs. Hit the power button and connect to your network to watch hit movies, binge-worthy TV shows, the latest news, sports, comedy and more.



The highly anticipated Wednesday premiere includes two title fights, Jacob Fatu defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. challenging Myron Reed for the World Middleweight Championship. More bouts and athletes are scheduled and will be revealed in the days ahead.



MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

