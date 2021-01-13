MLW FUSION Preview 1.13.21

Last week was the first MLW of the new year and they brought the heat as they put on their Kings of the Colosseum show on that night Lio Rush defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW Middleweight Championship.

What is in store for MLW tonight and the next two weeks as Salina de la Renta is in control of the show?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has summoned the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” to compete in an open contract match. Who will be brave enough to square off against the luchador? Find out this Wednesday.

A destructive force, Mil Muertes unleashes the purest vengeance in the world.



In 1985, Pascal Mendoza was only 7 years old when one of the biggest earthquakes in history struck Mexico City. Tragically, he lost everything.



With death at his door, a bruja would rescue little Pascal from the underworld’s grip of death. Using his hate for the world, she would transform him into Mil Muertes. A force unlike any other seen in lucha libre was born.



Over the next several years, Mil Muertes would manifest himself in different ways in different places as the legend of the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” spread throughout the world.



In Puerto Rico, they called him Ricky Banderas, where he would claim the IWA Heavyweight Championship 5 times. In Mexico City he was known as El Mesias, capturing AAA’s Heavyweight Championship 4 times.



However, it was in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles where he’d claim the Lucha Underground title and capture the attention and fear of the world. Ruling on his throne as conqueror of the underground lucha fight scene, Muertes’ death grip loomed over all… until his temple fell.



In the years that followed, Muertes wandered the earth with an unquenchable desire for revenge… until he was summoned by Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado.



Now, the seemingly invincible Mil Muertes looks to build a shrine of death with the bodies of the men he’s conquered, and careers destroyed in Major League Wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After traveling to the darkest corners of Mexico’s Aztec ruins I have summoned “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” Mil Muertes. Finally! I will have my revenge on Major League Wrestling and ALL who have wronged me.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has absolute authority as the matchmaker for the card. Interestingly, she has selected to put Low Ki in action.

“The Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” is no stranger to Salina de la Renta or Promociones Dorado. Defeating Shane Strickland in July 2018 to win the World Heavyweight Championship, Low Ki would compete under the Promociones Dorado banner with Salina ringside for each title defense.

Salina and Low Ki ultimately had a falling out in 2019, resulting in Low Ki going on a knockout streak, ending the majority of his fights for the next year via referee stoppage.

Will Low Ki unleash his dangerous knockout fury?

Will he satisfy my expectations? Tune in to find out.

As part of Salina de la Renta’s contract with MLW, the league granted de la Renta three episodes to executive produce.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - For over 2 1/2 years Salina de la Renta and Konnan have been engulfed in a bitter war. From raiding wrestlers from each camp to airing scandals and dirty laundry. Now, Salina vows to have the last laugh with a special surprise for her nemesis.

Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has been methodically and ruthlessly putting together her vision for FUSION this week.

Since being exposed by Konnan for having ties to CONTRA and hinting that the Puerto Rican empresaria owed a “dangerous man a lot of money,” Salina de la Renta has been in the crosshairs of many people and even the league itself.

What does Salina de la Renta have in store for the legendary luchador and co-founder of AAA Lucha Libre?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has, in what some believe, abused her power, in making this championship match.

For months, LA Park has said he will retire if his pursuit for gold goes nowhere.

With Los Parks having a falling out with Salina in late 2019, the Puerto Rican powerbroker knew she could entice Los Parks back into Promociones Dorado IF she could make this title match. She’s not only done that but stacked the odds in their favor with Tom Lawlor – the Von Erichs bitter rival as the special referee.

Ever the fighting champions, Ross and Marshall Von Erich have gone on record with MLW.com, saying it’s an honor to defend the titles against one of Mexico’s greatest families. However, they issued a warning that if Lawlor attempts to compromise the integrity of the title fight, he will be held accountable.

On Christmas morning, Tom Lawlor did an unboxing revealing a referee shirt (watch). Little did we know at the time the mysterious anonymous gift was from Salina de la Renta.

The greatest Mexican athlete and specimen in the history of the sport LA Park will team with his son to fight for the honor of Mexico and Promociones Dorado as Los Parks challenge the attractive but low intelligence cowboys Ross and Marshall Von Erich for the World Tag Team Champion.

Oh did I mention there’s a twist? “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will have the honor of officiating the match as the special referee. This guarantees a fair and balanced championship bout on my show.

Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday Speaks:

Preview (via MLW) - Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday has been granted time by your empressaria to address that husky bumble bee pendejo Savio Vega and his sob story about the title being stolen.

1 Gallery 1 Images

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!