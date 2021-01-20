MLW FUSION Preview 1. 20. 21

Last week’s edition of MLW FUSION saw the MLW debut of Mil Muertes and Los Parks defeating The Von Erichs to win the MLW Tag Team Championships.

What’s in store for tonight’s MLW FUSION?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - ACH has waited his whole life for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Come this Wednesday the Austin, Texas native will realize his dream as he looks to capture the World Championship from the undefeated and seemingly unstoppable Jacob Fatu.

ACH nearly had his dance with destiny dashed by unknown assailants, who attacked him outside his private gym last night.

ACH was treated and is recovering at home but has confirmed he will sign any medical waivers and will stay the course and compete this Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MLW and local authorities continue to investigate the assault on ACH.

Standing in front of ACH’s hopes of championship gold is the CONTRA kingpin. Holding the coveted title since July 2019, Jacob Fatu has defeated the best from Mexico, Japan and all points in-between.

Fatu holds the distinction of most World Heavyweight Championship title defenses in league history.

Meanwhile, the #1 ranked Alex Hammerstone remains entangled with “The Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krügger. Krügger has vowed to stop Hammerstone from pursuing Fatu’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Will ACH be healthy enough to wrestle the title away from Fatu? Will Fatu’s dominance prove to be too much for the tenacious Texan?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - Following allegations that Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy attacked ACH outside his Austin, TX gym, Lawlor has demanded time on FUSION to go on the record on ACH as well as his performance as a special referee.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MLW has also learned Lawlor plans to protest ACH being selected for a title shot instead of the 2020 Opera Cup winner. Lawlor has been reportedly enraged ever since Fatu’s first title fight of 2021 was revealed.

Meanwhile, ACH nearly had his dance with destiny dashed by unknown assailants, who attacked him outside his private gym last night. ACH was treated and is recovering at home but has confirmed he will sign any medical waivers and will stay the course and compete this Wednesday night.

MLW and local authorities continue to investigate the assault on ACH.

ACH, who is a friend and training partner of fellow Texans the Von Erichs, remains focused on his big title fight this Wednesday.

Will Lawlor confess? Will he point the finger elsewhere?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - After the shocking news on that Promociones Dorado has been sold to Azteca Underground, Inc., Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with the now former owner, Salina de la Renta.

Who is the new owner / proprietor of Promociones Dorado?

What exactly is Azteca Underground, Inc.?

Is this the “dangerous man person” Salina owed money to, as alleged by Konnan?

This Wednesday night the “Interview Queen” will ask the hard questions.

How will Salina cope with answering to a jefe?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - Originally signed for Kings of Colosseum, Jordan Oliver will finally have his shot at justice when he faces CONTRA’s schemer Simon Gotch in a grudge match on this week’s FUSION.

Gotch suspiciously missed his match at Kings of Colosseum. While everyone thought Gotch was MIA, it was all part of a devious plan to maximize damage to his adversary.

Later that night. at Kings of Colosseum, with Injustice’s guard now, Gotch, along with his fellow CONTRA soldiers would unleash an attack on Oliver and Myron Reed.

Left beaten and requiring medical treatment, Oliver and Reed are now more determined than ever to get justice.

For 10 months Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed have wanted to get CONTRA in the ring or on the street. On May 9th, CONTRA Unit attacked MLW during the Super Series. During the chaos, CONTRA took out a member Injustice.

Since then, Reed and Oliver have been calling out various members of CONTRA, with Jordan Oliver targeting Gotch. This led to an altercation in September on Pulp FUSION where Jordan Oliver was jumped from behind and choked out by Gotch.

Now the stage is set Gotch/Oliver in a grudge match. Will CONTRA play a role in this fight? Will Jordan Oliver get some justice?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via MLW) - Josef Samael has issued threats that CONTRA had soldiers rising up in all corners of the world. But no one expected them to make Daivari into their own Iranian super soldier.

Revealing himself to be the newest soldier in CONTRA’s war on MLW, a much stronger, physically intimidating and violent Daivari joined CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch in a vicious attack of Injustice’s Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver at Kings of Colosseum.

The bigger and stronger Daivari looked maniacal as he destroyed Reed’s reinforced chest protector with his bare hands.

Now CONTRA will unleash their Iranian super soldier in the middleweight division as CONTRA eyes controlling all championships in MLW.

Will Daivari make good on vowing to punish all who dare step foot in the ring with him?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.