MLW FUSION Preview 1. 27. 21

Last week’s edition of MLW FUSION saw Jacob Fatu retain his MLW Heavyweight Championship against ACH as well as Jordan Oliver and Simon Gotch going to war.

What is next for MLW?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via MLW) - Savio Vega will dust off the same leather strap he used in his brutal 1996 Caribbean Strap Match against Steve Austin as he looks to whip Richard Holliday like a government mule this Wednesday night.

One year after having his championship stolen from him, Savio Vega will use the same leather strap made famous 25 years ago in his pursuit to reclaim the belt he never lost from Richard Holliday.

Fighting for the people of Puerto Rico, the brawling Boricua has promised to beat and whip Richard Holliday across the ring as he touches all four corners and reclaim the coveted Caribbean Championship.

Held in the past by legends, such as: Pedro Morales, Gilberto “Gypsy Joe” Meléndez, Abdullah the Butcher, and Gorilla Monsoon, the regional title dates back decades.

Meanwhile, the smug elitist Richard Holliday readies for the war, training on an island far from the Caribbean: Martha’s Vineyard.

Is Holliday ready for the ferocity of Savio Vega? Will the Puerto Rican legend bring the championship back home to the island?

Preview (via MLW) - Is Filthy Island fighting financial woes? That’s the question on everyone’s mind.

Rumors are swirling that the 2020 Opera Cup winner has gone from hosting Filthy Island on the beaches of Honolulu… to well, more economic options on the island.

MLW.com has learned that Lawlor is facing big sponsors, such as Reebok, Vitamins & Minerals and New Law Offices all pulling out of backing the MMA turned pro wrestler’s tropical fighting extravaganza.

The backlash to last week’s “Filthy Screwjob” where Lawlor played a big part in Ross and Marshall Von Erich losing the World Tag Team Championship has caused outrage amongst fans and the sporting media alike.

Then, there are the allegations that Team Filthy attacked ACH outside his gym days prior to ACH challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship. Many believe Lawlor was bitter ACH got the crack at the champ… as well as ACH’s affiliation with the Von Erichs.

With scandals snowballing for Lawlor and Team Filthy, sponsors affiliated with Filthy Island appear to want nothing to do with Lawlor or his event.

Never one to be shy about making his thoughts known, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has asked to address the “unfounded allegations” this Wednesday on FUSION.

What will Tom have to say about the scandals?

Can Lawlor turn the ship around in time for the February 17 island extravaganza?

Preview (via MLW) - AAA’s reigning World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid will make history as he defends his title in Major League Wrestling for the first-time ever.

“I promised promotion vs. promotion crossover title matches and this is just the beginning,” said Court Bauer. “We’re giving you 2 big title fights this week on FUSION that carry a lot of prestige and significance in Mexico and Puerto Rico. I want to thank AAA for sharing our enthusiasm in building a shared universe where we can give fans what they want: fresh, interpromotional clashes.”

The reigning champion since February 2019 will be tested as he is challenged by the South American double champion Zenshi. Zenshi, the Chile Lucha Libre International All Star Champion (for 5 years and counting) and Peru LWA International Champion looks to secure a triple crown legacy and win the prestigious AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

One of Mexico’s most decorated luchadores, Laredo Kid can keep pace with the best of the high-flyers in the sport. The reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid’s goal in MLW is to win gold and possibly unify MLW and AAA championships.

However, first Laredo Kid must get past the accomplished double champion of South America in Zenshi. Who will prevail? Will AAA gold change hands on FUSION?

Preview (via MLW) - The Von Erichs have deferred their rematch with Los Parks until they’ve settled unfinished business with Team Filthy. As such, league officials have set an eliminator match to determine the next challengers for the first crack at Los Parks’ tag team titles.

TJP has taken on a mentor role with MLW newcomer Bu Ku Dao, with the unit looking to make a splash in the tag team division. Standing in their way is Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, collectively known as Violence is Forever.

Ku joined Team Filthy over the summer after Dominic Garrini witnessed Ku’s extraordinary performance in an Inoki Jungle Fight tournament in Brazil.

Violence is Forever would like nothing more than to bring the World Tag Team Championship back to their fight camp which already has the Opera Cup.

What happens when MMA hooligans Violence Is Forever face off with Bu Ku Dao and his mentor TJP to decide who gets a shot at Los Parks?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.