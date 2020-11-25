MLW FUSION Preview (11/25/20)

Last week's edition of MLW FUSION was The Restart for the company after being away for the past eight months due to the pandemic. We were treated to two title matches and got the announcement of the Opera Cup Tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Injury Update on Alex Hammerstone:

Preview (via MLW) - What is the status of the reigning National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone?

Major League Wrestling today confirmed we’ll have a medical update on Hammerstone this Wednesday November 25 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Additionally, MLW can confirm Alex Hammerstone will speak exclusively with Rich Bocchini on MLW FUSION tomorrow night at 7pm ET.

While initial reports were promising, league officials can confirm the National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night, following attack by CONTRA.

A source has confirmed Hammerstone’s injuries appear to be “significant.”

Tom Lawlor vs Rocky Romero (Opera Cup 1st Round Match):

Preview (via MLW) - An inter-promotional clash kicks off the opening round of the historic Opera Cup tournament. Representing New Japan Pro-Wrestling, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Rocky Romero collides with “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Can Lawlor topple NJPW veteran Romero? Or will the ring generalship of “Azucar” Rocky Romero prove too much for the captain of Team Filthy?

TJP vs Richard Holliday (Opera Cup 1st Round Match):

Preview (via MLW) - The opening round of the Opera Cup continues as the Dynasty’s Richard Holliday heads into arguably one of the biggest fights of his career as he goes head to head with the high flying veteran TJP. Can Holliday use his size advantage to ground out TJP and secure his spot in the Opera Cup semi-finals, or will the high-octane hybrid style of TJP outpace and outgun the smug self-proclaimed Caribbean Champion?

Calvin Tankman makes MLW debut:

Preview (via MLW) - The Heavyweight Hustle will be televised as 355 pound Calvin Tankman makes his highly anticipated debut this week on Fusion!

Plus More:

MLW cameras will attempt to get a response from Lio Rush after Myron Reed offered up a title fight.

Salina de la Renta vows to make a statement… but how will she explain her betrayal?

Opera Cup alternate “Untouchable” Gino Medina is confirmed to be an attendance plus the World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich have a special message for fans.