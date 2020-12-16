MLW FUSION Preview (12/16/20)

Last week's edition of MLW FUSION saw Calvin Tankman continued his dominance as he defeated Zenshi, Low Ki advanced to the finals of the 2020 Opera Cup, plus the main event tag title match ended in chaos.

What is next for MLW as we conclude the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera Cup and witness the return of Alex Hammerstone plus more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Tom Lawlor vs ACH(2020 Opera Cup Semi-Finals Match):

Preview (via MLW) - After their first explosive encounter nearly 3 years ago in MLW, former World Champion Tom Lawlor will collide with Austin, TX native ACH in a pivotal match in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera Cup.

As real as it gets, Lawlor is a 10 year veteran of the UFC and won the 2018 Battle Riot. Having defeated New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Rocky Romero in the opening round, Lawlor looks to build on his momentum and eliminate ACH.

Standing in his way is ACH, an explosive athlete, mixing technical finesse with speed, power and aerial attacks. ACH returned to MLW as part of The Restart era and looks to forge a new chapter, one that could very well start with making history as the 2020 Opera Cup winner. However, first he must vanquish Lawlor to punch his ticket to the finals.

The winner of this semi-final bout will take on Low Ki in the finals on December 23rd. Low Ki defeated Davey Boy Smith and Richard Holliday to advance.

Featuring 8 top ranked world class wrestlers, the league has teamed up with international organizations to bring the best wrestlers from around the world to compete in the 2020 Opera Cup.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament. In 2019 it was revived with MLW now the home and host for future Opera Cup tournaments.

Alex Hammerstone Returns to MLW:

Preview (via MLW) - After being put on the injured reserved list for a month by Mads Krügger, Alex Hammerstone returns this Wednesday and is ready for action!

Hammerstone, the man who brought MLW’s wrestlers together to take back MLW from the clutches of CONTRA, has put World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu in the crosshairs. The #1 ranked man in MLW for over a 1½ years is coming for CONTRA but standing in his way is an emerging dark force within the shadowy international group known as CONTRA: Mads Krügger.

Is Hammerstone ready for action? Has he fully recovered? How will CONTRA Unit and Mads Krügger respond? Tune in this Wednesday to find out.

Mads Krügger in a Handicap Match:

Preview (via MLW) - Mads Krügger has vowed to put on a public display of violence this Wednesday night as the “Black Hand of CONTRA” has demanded TWO opponents.

Krügger stormed into MLW last month, crashing the Restart and injuring Alex Hammerstone. This week’s FUSION will also mark the return of the mighty Hammerstone.

Who MLW be able to contain Hammerstone and Krügger in the same location at the same time?

LA Park Jr. Vs Bu Ku Dao:

Preview (via MLW) - Born in Vietnam and fighting out of New Orleans, the barely 5 foot tall Bu Ku Dao looks to impress his mentor TJP by displaying his Sanshou and kickboxing en route to having his arm raised in victory.

Standing in his way is the newest member of the “realest family” in the sport, LA Park Jr. The younger and physically bigger member of Los Park is a notoriously vicious brawler, much like his father, the legendary LA Park. Having competed in trios action, this bout marks LA Park’s singles debut in MLW.

Both men see this bout as an opportunity to make a splash in the PWI Top 10 rankings.

Will Los Parks’ presence be felt in this match? Will TJP’s lessons enable Bu Ku Dao to triumph over one of Mexico’s greatest lucha families.

