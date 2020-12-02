MLW FUSION Preview (12/2/20)

Last week's edition of MLW FUSION saw the opening round of the 2020 Opera Cup kicked off. Richard Holliday and Tom Lawlor advanced to the second round.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

ACH vs Laredo Kid(1st Round Opera Cup Match):

Preview (via MLW) - “When we touted The Restart, we promised big inter-promotional bouts, and this is definitely one of them,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This opening round fight could be not just fight of the night but fight of the entire tournament! I want to also thank AAA and Dorian Roldan for making sending a representative to participate in the Opera Cup.”

Featuring 4 opening round bouts, the league has teamed up with international organizations to bring the best wrestlers from around the world to compete in the 2020 Opera Cup.

The winner of this bout will advance to the semi-finals where he will fight Tom Lawlor, who defeated New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Rocky Romero to move on in the tournament (watch match for FREE).

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament. In 2019 it was revived with MLW now the home and host for future Opera Cup tournaments.

Could Mexico’s Laredo Kid or ACH be the next to be immortalized by having their name added along the likes of Muldoon, Hart and Hackenschmidt?

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

Low Ki vs Davey Boy Smith Jr.(1st Round Opera Cup Match):

Preview (via MLW) - Fighting for his family’s legacy and the coveted Opera Cup trophy, Smith promises to match Low Ki hold for hold, move for move and strike for strike as the two strong style combatants collide this Wednesday.

A rematch from last year’s classic Opera Cup opening round where Low Ki nearly finished Smith with a choke before Smith improvised a pinning combo essentially bridging Ki’s choke into an irreversible pin, both men have a lot on the line.

The 2019 Opera Cup winner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. is defending his family’s cherished heirloom, the Opera Cup. Prior to DBS’ tournament win, Stu Hart, Davey’s grandfather, was the last to win the tournament back in 1948 before MLW revived the tournament last year.

The winner of this bout will advance to the semi-finals where he will fight Richard Holliday, who defeated TJP to move on in the tournament (watch match for FREE).

CONTRA's Masked Mercenary makes FUSION in-ring debut against Ariel Dominguez:

Preview (via MLW) - After the shocking ending to the restart edition of FUSION (watch for FREE), CONTRA revealed a masked soldier never before seen in Major League Wrestling as the international cabal unleashed their latest attack.

The black flags of CONTRA will rise as CONTRA Unit’s mysterious mercenary makes his official MLW debut!

While details about this massive masked man remain unknown, it is certain CONTRA’s tarted attack on Hammerstone is likely due to the #1 ranked wrestler’s pursuit of a title versus title showdown with CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu.

Who is this massive masked mercenary? Tune in Wednesday night at 7pm ET to find out!

Preview (via MLW) - Salina de la Renta stormed out of MLW HQ yesterday… which begs the question where in the world is Salina de la Renta now? Tune in to find out!

