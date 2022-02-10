Skip to main content
MLW Fusion Preview 2.10.22

MLW Fusion Preview 2.10.22

Tonight ushers in a new era for MLW Fusion as the show makes it’s return tonight at 8 p.m. est on YouTube.

Here is tonight’s preview via MLW.com:

A new season of Major League Wrestling’s flagship show FUSION returns Thursday at 8pm ET featuring a World Heavyweight Championship bout, and streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel and Saturday nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS.

  • Falls Count Anywhere Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (C) vs. Pagano
  • King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday
  • EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon

After last week’s targeted Azteca attack on Richard Holliday, his dynastic bro Alex Hammerstone puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Can Your Boy Hammer power through Cesar Duran’s agent of chaos in the type of environment that Pagano thrives in, or will the hellraiser from Juarez bring World Heavyweight gold to AZTECA?

Duran has made it double jeopardy for The Dynasty as a battered Richard Holliday rumbles with the monstrous Caribbean Champion King Muertes.

Part 3 of the All Access look at Jacob Fatu touches on wrestling saving his life, and his plans for regaining the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

“The Judge” is in session as EJ Nduka looks to show out in his Dallas homecoming as he faces Ikuro Kwon.

The double tag team champions 5150 cope with adversity as a big title fight looms.

Mister Saint Laurent embarks on adventure to find the world’s greatest fighter?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Dombrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents the season premiere of MLW Fusion!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

62FF9396-BA4A-4E14-A2FF-24108832FB34
MLW

MLW Fusion Preview 2.10.22

CA914714-A654-496E-BE16-7F486316D584
MLW

MLW National Openweight Championship to be defended in a fatal four way at MLW Superfight

IMG_9108
MLW Fusion Alpha

MLW Fusion Alpha Preview: Opera Cup Commences 12.1.21

A4A8B38F-05B3-45E2-B4BF-867BD9A56383
MLW Fusion Alpha

The Von Erichs Challenge For The Tag Titles For The First Time in 40 Years

321D2520-FE04-4CBC-B479-ED2E8F03A1AE
MLW

Former WWE NXT Superstar Makes MLW Debut Next Year

B113B70F-3A50-40A5-9040-FA3EA85D4D3E
MLW

MLW War Chamber Preview 11.6.21

F47B99E5-5D64-4235-BF2E-A2308EA1C4E5
MLW

MLW Opera Cup 2021 Finals Take Place Tomorrow In Philly

2B675AAE-0883-48A1-9DF0-3D3905EBAFB0
MLW Fusion Alpha

MLW FUSION: ALPHA Preview 11.3.21