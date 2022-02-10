MLW Fusion Preview 2.10.22

Tonight ushers in a new era for MLW Fusion as the show makes it’s return tonight at 8 p.m. est on YouTube.

Here is tonight’s preview via MLW.com:

A new season of Major League Wrestling’s flagship show FUSION returns Thursday at 8pm ET featuring a World Heavyweight Championship bout, and streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel and Saturday nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS.

Falls Count Anywhere Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (C) vs. Pagano

King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday

EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon

After last week’s targeted Azteca attack on Richard Holliday, his dynastic bro Alex Hammerstone puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Can Your Boy Hammer power through Cesar Duran’s agent of chaos in the type of environment that Pagano thrives in, or will the hellraiser from Juarez bring World Heavyweight gold to AZTECA?

Duran has made it double jeopardy for The Dynasty as a battered Richard Holliday rumbles with the monstrous Caribbean Champion King Muertes.

Part 3 of the All Access look at Jacob Fatu touches on wrestling saving his life, and his plans for regaining the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

“The Judge” is in session as EJ Nduka looks to show out in his Dallas homecoming as he faces Ikuro Kwon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The double tag team champions 5150 cope with adversity as a big title fight looms.

Mister Saint Laurent embarks on adventure to find the world’s greatest fighter?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Dombrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents the season premiere of MLW Fusion!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!