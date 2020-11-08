MLW Fusion Wednesday Nights on YouTube Starting Nov. 18

NEW YORK –

YouTube will air Major League Wrestling’s flagship series MLW FUSION on Wednesday nights, with episodes premiering at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/majorleaguewrestling.



MLW will kick off the move to Wednesday nights on November 18th as part of #TheRestart initiative by the league.



“Fans have been blowing up my Twitter for months asking that we keep MLW’s presence on YouTube, so we’re going to do just that,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “YouTube has enabled us to grow and we will continue to enrich the platform with more quality content from MLW.”



MLW officials confirmed more information about the fight card for the November 18th premiere will be made available shortly.



MLW will be moving much of its programming to Wednesday nights, while its flagship series will air nationwide on cable and satellite Saturday nights at 10pm on beIN SPORTS in the United States.



MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.



Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.



Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

