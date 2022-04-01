Skip to main content
MLW Intimidation Games 2022 Taping Spoilers 4.1.22

MLW Intimidation Games 2022 Taping Spoilers 4.1.22

Major League Wrestling aka MLW made their way down to Dallas, Texas at Gilley’s for their next set of tapings titles MLW Intimidation Games 2022. 

Here are the full spoilers (via PWInsider):

Singles Match
Matt Cross defeated TJP.

In Ring Segment
Danny Rivera came to the ring with Julius Smokes and cut a promo about why Slice Boogie could not make it tonight and proceeded to insult The Von Erichs and Kerry Von Erich. Hernandez attacked The Von Erichs from behind and hit the Border Toss on Ross Von Erich through a table on the outside.

Singles Match
Richard Holliday (w/Alicia Atout) defeated Davey Richards.

MLW World Tag Team Championships Match
Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) (c) defeated Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas.

In Ring Segment
nZo came to the ring and cut a promo on some of the greats of the business and called himself the Best of All Time, challenging anyone from the back to respond. Budd Heavy made his way out, however nZo attacked him before the bell and demanded some real competition, which led to ACH making his way out.

Singles Match
nZo defeated ACH. Post-match, KC Navarro came out to try and attack nZo, but was restrained by referees.

Triple Threat Match For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu. Post-match, Los Parks attacked Jacob Fatu until Hammerstone send them retreating to the back.

Tag Team Mexican Death Match
Los Parks (LA Park & LA Park Jr) defeated Gangrel & Pagano.

Four Corners Match For The Caribbean Championship
Octagon Jr defeated King Muertes, El Dragon and El Hijo de LA Park to become the new Champion.

MLW World Middleweight Championship Match
Myron Reed (c) defeated Swerve Strickland.

6 Man Tag Team Match
Mini Abismo Negro, Gino Medina & Arez defeated KC Navarro, Microman & Arez.

Singles Match
Holidead (w/Dr. Dax & Gangrel) defeated Shazza McKenzie.

Tag Team Match
The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Danny Rivera & Hernandez. Post-match, Richard Holliday came out and insulted The Von Erichs. Mads Krugger and King Muertes came out at the side of Holliday and attacked The Von Erichs until Alexander Hammerstone made the save, setting up a 6 Man Tag Team Match between both sides for MLW Azteca Underground.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C7F4DCDD-5711-4985-8582-233DE29F24C5
MLW

MLW Intimidation Games 2022 Taping Spoilers 4.1.22

CB1BD7DB-7C2F-4D25-90C5-841CCA31EC64
MLW

TONS of talent added to AZTECA Underground in Dallas April 1

78BAA050-A987-47E9-96D4-884F230BEDDE
MLW

5150 vs. EJ Nduka & ??? at SuperFight in Charlotte Feb 26

FD6E6E14-2324-4F17-BC70-0E66B6B9081B
MLW

MLW returns to Chicago this summer, tickets on sale March 1 at 10am

8ADBBD74-B94A-4A42-9F93-5CC08E475852
MLW

Killer Kross makes his return to MLW at Superfight in Charlotte

51A1F44B-A292-410A-ACC6-FEEC3423F166
MLW

Ricky and Kenny Morton Debut at MLW Superfight in Charlotte, North Carolina

62FF9396-BA4A-4E14-A2FF-24108832FB34
MLW

MLW Fusion Preview 2.10.22

CA914714-A654-496E-BE16-7F486316D584
MLW

MLW National Openweight Championship to be defended in a fatal four way at MLW Superfight