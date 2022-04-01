MLW Intimidation Games 2022 Taping Spoilers 4.1.22

Major League Wrestling aka MLW made their way down to Dallas, Texas at Gilley’s for their next set of tapings titles MLW Intimidation Games 2022.

Here are the full spoilers (via PWInsider):

Singles Match

Matt Cross defeated TJP.

In Ring Segment

Danny Rivera came to the ring with Julius Smokes and cut a promo about why Slice Boogie could not make it tonight and proceeded to insult The Von Erichs and Kerry Von Erich. Hernandez attacked The Von Erichs from behind and hit the Border Toss on Ross Von Erich through a table on the outside.

Singles Match

Richard Holliday (w/Alicia Atout) defeated Davey Richards.

MLW World Tag Team Championships Match

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) (c) defeated Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas.

In Ring Segment

nZo came to the ring and cut a promo on some of the greats of the business and called himself the Best of All Time, challenging anyone from the back to respond. Budd Heavy made his way out, however nZo attacked him before the bell and demanded some real competition, which led to ACH making his way out.

Singles Match

nZo defeated ACH. Post-match, KC Navarro came out to try and attack nZo, but was restrained by referees.

Triple Threat Match For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu. Post-match, Los Parks attacked Jacob Fatu until Hammerstone send them retreating to the back.

Tag Team Mexican Death Match

Los Parks (LA Park & LA Park Jr) defeated Gangrel & Pagano.

Four Corners Match For The Caribbean Championship

Octagon Jr defeated King Muertes, El Dragon and El Hijo de LA Park to become the new Champion.

MLW World Middleweight Championship Match

Myron Reed (c) defeated Swerve Strickland.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Mini Abismo Negro, Gino Medina & Arez defeated KC Navarro, Microman & Arez.

Singles Match

Holidead (w/Dr. Dax & Gangrel) defeated Shazza McKenzie.

Tag Team Match

The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Danny Rivera & Hernandez. Post-match, Richard Holliday came out and insulted The Von Erichs. Mads Krugger and King Muertes came out at the side of Holliday and attacked The Von Erichs until Alexander Hammerstone made the save, setting up a 6 Man Tag Team Match between both sides for MLW Azteca Underground.

