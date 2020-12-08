MLW Free Marquee Event To Thank The Fans

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced it present a special event entitled KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV.



MLW is making the marquee event free for fans as a special thank you.



"Times are tough for a lot of folks and we are so grateful for the incredible support from our fans," said Court Bauer. "So, we decided to take this event originally slated to be a Pay-Per-View and give it to fans for free as a gift. We're going to stack the card with title fights, top-ranked wrestlers, and make it a true tentpole for the league."



The first match will be revealed on tomorrow's MLW FUSION at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, DAZN.



The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.



Confirmed to appear on the Kings of Colosseum special include: National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Lio Rush, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy and many more.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

