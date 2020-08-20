MLW & NERDS Clothing Get Together To Create Exclusive Line

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”®) and NERDS Clothing have joined creative forces for the launch of an exclusive MLW x NERDS collection.

Featuring designs from the world of Major League Wrestling, the new line will include T-shirts, jackets and more.

NERDS Clothing offers iconic Street Wear meets Geek Wear. Working with the likes of CAPCOM and properties such as Street Fighter.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NERDS on this exclusive collection of MLW apparel,” said Court Bauer, CEO and Creator of MLW. “NERDS’ creative stamp on the league will be sure to please both new and existing fans.”

“Honored for this opportunity to share my vision and creativity with MLW and its talent,” said Eric Medina, CEO and Founder of NERDS Clothing. “I’m prepared to deliver exclusive products and assist the continued success of MLW in sports entertainment.”

The line will feature some of MLW’s most iconic and popular athletes, families and fight teams, including: The Von Erichs, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, Team Filthy, the Dynasty, Salina de la Renta among countless others.

About NERDS Clothing

NERDS Clothing is an independent street wear company based in New Jersey and was founded in 2011. Since it’s humble beginning, NERDS Clothing has built a loyal customer base, servicing a broad age demographic of consumers that resonate with the current “geek chic” fashion trend.

Due to the popularization of being a geek in the 21st century, NERDS Clothing has provided a brand that is synonymous with delivering the otherwise ostracized, the un-cool, a clothing line that gives them the opportunity to be a trend setter whilst still staying true to their inner geek. This growing, generally untapped market provides a strong foundation for NERDS Clothing to continue to build a following through quality products that are fun and affordable!

We're a society for those in the world who are ostracized by the masses. The ones picked last, the ones who were never the coolest, the ones who know too much about too much; we are NERDS! Where streetwear meets geek wear!

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

