MLW Opera Cup 2021 Finals Take Place Tomorrow In Philly

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the 2021 Opera Cup Finals will take place this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.



The road to the Opera Cup will reach its destination this Saturday night as history is made when MLW presents the Finals. With no time limit, the 2021 edition of the classic century old tournament will see either Davey Richards versus the winner of TJP vs. Calvin Tankman, a semi-final bout set to take place earlier in the evening on tomorrow's card.



🎟 Buy tickets starting at $15 at: www.MLWLive.com.

The grandest tournament for over a century, MLW re-introduced the world famous Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup in 2019 after a 71-year hiatus as its biggest annual tournament. The historic event was held annually for nearly 50 years at renowned turn-of-the-century opera houses from New York to Boston, showcasing the greatest wrestlers of the day in a grueling multi-day tournament that launched the careers of many pioneers of the sport.



Upon returning to the Opera Cup to the national spotlight, MLW contracted the craftsman behind maintaining the Stanley Cup to meticulously restore the original Opera Cup trophy to its original glory. Now modern Opera Cup winners are immortalized in plaques alongside legends like George Hackenschmidt, Stu Hart, Leo Pardello, William Muldoon and Waldek Zbyszko.

Who will make history and be immortalized in the annals of wrestling?



Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at http://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD





WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? & ???

vs. CONTRA UNIT



Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???



Philly Street Fight for World Tag Team Championship

Los Parks vs. 5150





OPERA CUP SEMI-FINALS



TJP vs. Calvin Tankman



LA Park vs. "Notorious 187" Homicide



nZo vs. Matt Cross



Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)



Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar's Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez



Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs



OPERA CUP FINALS



Warhorse vs. KC Navarro



The debut of "Big Beef" Gnarls Garvin

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!



Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.



Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:



5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime



MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.



For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

