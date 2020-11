- Alex Hammerstone readies for the next battle against CONTRA.

- The Von Erichs get fired up about #TheRestart… but can Ross keep Marshall for doing something he’ll regret?

- Davey Boy Smith Jr. addresses CONTRA trying to avoid a title fight.

- Myron Reed signs the dotted line for the much anticipated World Middleweight title bout while Brian Pillman aims to make the 205 weight limit.

- Tom Lawlor shops for a new sponsor in time for November 18th’s Opera Cup.

https://mlw.com

https://twitter.com/mlw