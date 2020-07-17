MLW | Pulp Fusion | 7.16.20

On this edition of Pulp Fusion we get to see:
-A CONTRA video on MLW failing to take back the headquarters
-King Mo cutting promos
-Konnan extends an olive branch to Salina de la Renta
-Hammerstone game plans the 1st annual Hammerstone Bodybuilding Invitational.
-Holliday takes legal action & you will never guess who it is against!
-Los Parks hit the gym as rumors swirl around Promociones Dorado.
-Myron Reed, World Middleweight Champion, has a message to middleweights around the world.
-Filthy Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne hit the road.
-plus more from Gino, ZENSHI & Col. Parker