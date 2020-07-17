MLW | Pulp Fusion | 7.16.20

On this edition of Pulp Fusion we get to see:





-A CONTRA video on MLW failing to take back the headquarters



-King Mo cutting promos



-Konnan extends an olive branch to Salina de la Renta



-Hammerstone game plans the 1st annual Hammerstone Bodybuilding Invitational.



-Holliday takes legal action & you will never guess who it is against!



-Los Parks hit the gym as rumors swirl around Promociones Dorado.



-Myron Reed, World Middleweight Champion, has a message to middleweights around the world.



-Filthy Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne hit the road.



-plus more from Gino, ZENSHI & Col. Parker

