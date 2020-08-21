MLW Pulp Fusion 7.23.20

-Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday invites us to his Martha’s Vineyard compound 

-The National Openweight Champ Alex Hammerstone is ten days away from the first annual Hammerstone Invitational Bodybuilding

-World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich talk about “Wrestle Island”

-Salina de la Renta hits the spa as she ponders the future of Promociones Dorado.

-“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Kit Osbourne are hit with a massive setback on their summer vacation.

-Injustice talks about Myron’s new album while Jordan Oliver stays focused on a fight with World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu.

-Konnan makes an offer that will shock the world.

