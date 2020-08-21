MLW | Pulp FUSION | 7.30.20

MLW | Pulp FUSION | 7.30.20

-Salina de la Renta negotiates with AAA?

-Lucha libre hits the pool as Los Parks get a little R&R in!

-Richard Holliday invites into his lawyer/father’s law office. 

-Savio Vega and IWA Puerto Rico are wheeling and dealing. Literally.

-“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Kit Osbourne commits grand theft auto while Dominic Garrini readies for his upcoming Team Filthy recruitment trip.

-Jordan Oliver calls out CONTRA Unit… again!?! He truly is insane.

