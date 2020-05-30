MLW Pulp Fusion | Ep. 1





Pulp Fusion



-we start off with a video clip of Bill Alfonso, after the first match between SABU & LA Park. LA Park attacks Alfonso.



-back in Hawaii we see the Von Erichs. They speak to Team Filthy about how they will feel the wrath of the Von Erichs.



-Myron Reed speaking about the CONTRA situation. Reed states that INJUSTICE will not be taken over & have the CONTRA name all over their brand. Reed teases new members of INJUSTICE.



-Holliday & Hammerstone on a video call. Holliday shows off his new mustache. Hammerstone loves Holliday's dynastic stache.



-Tom Lawlor pissed off about re-locating his Team Filthy Dojo & cutting promos on the Von Erichs. Tom says when we get back to action, nobody will stop Team Filthy.



-Ole' Mancer (in a mask) making a supply run for light beers. He needs to get his energy levels back up. Mance talks about welding together the Triple Tower of Doom.



-LA Park looking in his fridge because his stomach is crying.

-Savio Vega from his home talking to The Dynasty & pissed off about Holliday stealing his Caribbean title & the deed to his childhood home.



-Colonel Parker learning to use a cell phone & social media







Until Next Time......