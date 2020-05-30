MLW | Pulp Fusion | Ep. 2

Pulp Fusion



-we start off with a video of Mance Warner after his battle with Jimmy Havoc. Bloody, but still drinking a beer & telling Hammerstone that he is coming for his title.

-LA Park grilling & speaking to CONTRA about getting revenge for what they did to his son. Los Parks vow revenge.



-Gino on his cell phone.



-Dan Lambert speaking about a safe working environment & that Low Ki does not have the capabilities to perform safely.



-Mance Warner states that welding, while you have been drinking is not Mancer approved.



-Myron Reed continues to tease the new members of INJUSTICE that are stepping up to the plate. Reed says that the man he has hand picked is ready for war & to fight alongside INJUSTICE.



-Hammerstone & Holliday on their weekly Dynasty call. Holliday talking about his private beach regiment. Holliday breaks the news about his signing a contract. Hammerstone tells him that everybody knows that already, it is all over social media. Hammerstone also says he has re-signed with MLW. The Dynasty stays with MLW.



-We see the Von Erichs celebrating their dad's birthday. Kevin Von Erich says he wants to get revenge for what Lawlor did to the Texas flag.



-Filthy Tom Lawlor also has a birthday & is not happy about it being on the same day as Kevin Von Erich.



-King Mo talking about beating Low Ki because his team threw in the towel & if he fights Low Ki again, it is night-night.



-Colonel Parker continuing to learn social media.



-Jordan Oliver being Jordan Oliver. Oliver says INJUSTICE is everywhere.





