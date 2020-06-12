MLW | Pulp Fusion | Ep. 5

-Von Erich's kick off the show with the news about MLW on DAZN.



-Tom Lawlor, in disguise, homeschooling his children. Filthy Tom asking his kids to identify the toughest wrestler. Then Filthy Tom asked his kids what the IQ is of Marshall Von Erich. The kid says 146, which does not please Lawlor. The his children call him a loser. The last lesson is Tom asking his kids who the champion is, in the photo he presented (picture of Von Erichs with Lawlor). He then asked who is the most handsome, followed up by who is going to lead MLW into the future. The kids chant Von Erichs every time.



-The Dynasty on their weekly FaceTime chat. Hammerstone & Holliday pitching coffee flavor ideas to each other. Hammerstone pours himself a nice cup of coffee in the Dynastic Coffee Mug.



-Medina continues to tell everybody 6 feet.



-Mance pissed off because he cannot find anybody to fight. He is stuck inside doing prison work. Mance pissed at Moon-Man taking too long to build the cage. Mance says he is tired of fighting humans, so he is going to call up his friend, which is a bear, & fight it in a cage.



-Myron Reed talking about INJUSTICE getting back up & fighting. Jordan Oliver in a car mocking CONTRA Unit. Reed talking about how INJUSTICE has gotten bigger, stronger & more determined. Jordan Oliver cutting a promo on Simon Gotch. Saieve Al Sabah talks about how every revolution needs a spark & this one is his.



-More warnings from Dan Lambert about how insane it is to issue Low Ki a license to fight. Lambert says America's Top Team is 2-0 verse Low Ki.



-Pulp Fusion ends with a shot of Mexico City. We pan in to a lady in high heels. As we get closer, it is none other then Salina de la Renta. She is BACK BABY!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Until Next Time.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.

WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.

Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.

For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



