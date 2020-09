What was the shocking unexpected return?



Who is the new guy coming to MLW?



Tom Lawlor & Erick Stevens head to Amazon River looking for Dominic Garrini.



Richard Holliday debuts a new talk show?



Hammerstone is ready for #TheRestart.



#Injustice puts Simon Gotch & CONTRA on warning.



Konnan cuts a promo on Salina de la Renta!



And more.............





ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

http://www.MLW.com

http://twitter.com/MLW





Stay Tuned to Wrestling News World for more on MLW & #TheRestart, as well as my twitter, @TheStandingOne