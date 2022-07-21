MLW Television and Streaming Deal Update

Major League Wrestling has been looking for a stable television and or streaming service for quite sometime now.

As we alluded to last year that Vice TV was looking to get into the wrestling business. They had struck a deal with MLW in April of last year which allowed the promotion to maintain and expand on their other partnerships as the deal wasn’t exclusive.

The Wrestling Observer reported back in November of last year that the deal between MLW and Vice TV fell through.

While MLW continues to close deals on the television and streaming front those that I have spoken with feel there is a much bigger player looking at their services and that their next Viewership platform will be much bigger.

On July 5, 2022 it was announced that a new broadcast deal has been struck in the United Kingdom on Ayozat TV. They also extended their deals with beIN Sports USA on beIN Sports Xtra through their FAST channel airing on Fridays.

