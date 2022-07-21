Skip to main content
MLW Television and Streaming Deal Update

MLW Television and Streaming Deal Update

Major League Wrestling has been looking for a stable television and or streaming service for quite sometime now. 

As we alluded to last year that Vice TV was looking to get into the wrestling business. They had struck a deal with MLW in April of last year which allowed the promotion to maintain and expand on their other partnerships as the deal wasn’t exclusive. 

The Wrestling Observer reported back in November of last year that the deal between MLW and Vice TV fell through. 

While MLW continues to close deals on the television and streaming front those that I have spoken with feel there is a much bigger player looking at their services and that their next Viewership platform will be much bigger.

On July 5, 2022 it was announced that a new broadcast deal has been struck in the United Kingdom on Ayozat TV. They also extended their deals with beIN Sports USA on beIN Sports Xtra through their FAST channel airing on Fridays. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E3F96564-6A87-4D6C-A5F9-D85F4ECF186B
MLW

MLW Television and Streaming Deal Update

6437462D-D14B-45D6-A0B1-53C6379779E6
MLW

Parker Boudreaux made his Major League Wrestling debut at last night’s MLW Battle Riot tapings

E62EB294-EB79-43B1-B4F4-D14AFCCEA834
Impact Wrestling

Huge Impact World Championship match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match show

A455E67E-2EF0-40BB-A6F0-B8A41774E83C
MLW

Scarlett Bordeaux makes MLW debut June 23 in NYC

42FF8311-D76B-4219-98CE-6B704151678F
MLW

Alex Kane enters the Battle Riot

5FC8985C-5E1A-41EF-B6BC-B42E1817311E
MLW

Inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion To Be Crowned At Kings of Colosseum

A6BB4F02-F6E7-48AF-955D-AE2580B1891C
MLW

Juicy Finau signs with Major League Wrestling

2E58DCF4-F703-4A7F-B320-DCC2E56318A9
MLW

MLW Azteca Underground Taping Spoilers 4.1.22