MLW Underground #4: Sabu vs. Taiyo Kea | La Parka vs. Shocker

Styles is back again with another amazing installment of MLW Underground from the Manhattan Center in NYC. Sabu & La Parka are in a feud and getting warmed up with matches tonight before their Mexican Massacre Match. We get Sabu bringing his intense style to the top challenger in MLW, Taiyo Kea & La Parka takes on Shocker.
Fuego Guerrero brings his high flying lucha libre style to MLW & challenges the great Super Crazy.
Plus, Steve Corino, the leader of the Extreme Horsemen, continues his war of words with the hardcore legend Terry Funk & an update on the MLW Global Tag-Team Crown Championship tournament.
Matches:
•Sabu (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Taiyo Kea
•La Parka vs. Shocker
•Super Crazy vs. Fuego Guerrero
Sit back, relax & enjoy.