MLW Underground #4: Sabu vs. Taiyo Kea | La Parka vs. Shocker

Styles is back again with another amazing installment of MLW Underground from the Manhattan Center in NYC. Sabu & La Parka are in a feud and getting warmed up with matches tonight before their Mexican Massacre Match. We get Sabu bringing his intense style to the top challenger in MLW, Taiyo Kea & La Parka takes on Shocker.



Fuego Guerrero brings his high flying lucha libre style to MLW & challenges the great Super Crazy.



Plus, Steve Corino, the leader of the Extreme Horsemen, continues his war of words with the hardcore legend Terry Funk & an update on the MLW Global Tag-Team Crown Championship tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Matches:

•Sabu (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Taiyo Kea

•La Parka vs. Shocker

•Super Crazy vs. Fuego Guerrero





Sit back, relax & enjoy.