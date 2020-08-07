MLW Underground #4: Sabu vs. Taiyo Kea | La Parka vs. Shocker

Styles is back again with another amazing installment of MLW Underground from the Manhattan Center in NYC.  Sabu & La Parka are in a feud and getting warmed up with matches tonight before their Mexican Massacre Match.  We get Sabu bringing his intense style to the top challenger in MLW, Taiyo Kea & La Parka takes on Shocker. 

Fuego Guerrero brings his high flying lucha libre style to MLW & challenges the great Super Crazy.

Plus, Steve Corino, the leader of the Extreme Horsemen, continues his war of words with the hardcore legend Terry Funk & an update on the MLW Global Tag-Team Crown Championship tournament.

Matches: 
•Sabu (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Taiyo Kea 
•La Parka vs. Shocker
•Super Crazy vs. Fuego Guerrero 


Sit back, relax & enjoy.

