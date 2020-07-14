MLW Underground | Ep. 1 | La Parka vs. Jerry Lynn | Vampiro vs. Christopher Daniels

Before MLW made their official re-launch in 2017, they ran a series entitled, MLW Underground. Recently; due to the demand from fans asking for them to air this series on their Youtube channel & the inability to tape any new episodes of Fusion, MLW has decided to digitize & release this amazing series.



Joey Styles is your host for MLW Underground. You will see such wrestlers as; CM Punk, Funk & others. MLW Underground has an ECW original feel & some of us will get to relive it again, while most of us will get to see it for the first time.



So here is the revolutionary first episode of MLW Underground:





Matches:

•Vampiro vs. Christopher Daniels

•Jerry Lynn vs. LA Park

•All Japan's Taiyo Kea vs. Malice