MLW Underground | Ep. 2| Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn | Terry Funk vs. Chris Candido w/ Tammy Sytch | Dr. Death Steve Williams & more

Episode 2 of the groundbreaking show, MLW Underground is stacked.



This championship match between Lynn and Kojima cements the MLW championship lineage. Lynn verse Kojima is the sudden death finals of a tournament to crown the FIRST MLW World Heavyweight Champion. We also get to see (at the time) one of the final matches of a Legend.

Terry Funk makes his Underground debut against Candido in a No DQ match. Every time Funk steps in a ring, I am amazing, shocked & this is no exception.



We will also see in action; Dr. Death Steve Williams, Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen, La Parka and more.



Sit back, relax & enjoy as Joey Styles brings his unique style to MLW Underground.

Matches

•Satoshi Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn - World Heavyweight Title Fight!

•Terry Funk vs. Chris Candido w/ Tammy Sytch - No DQ!

•Dr. Death Steve Williams and his new protege in action!