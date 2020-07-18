MLW Underground | Ep. 2| Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn | Terry Funk vs. Chris Candido w/ Tammy Sytch | Dr. Death Steve Williams & more

Episode 2 of the groundbreaking show, MLW Underground is stacked.  

This championship match between Lynn and Kojima cements the MLW championship lineage.  Lynn verse Kojima is the sudden death finals of a tournament to crown the FIRST MLW World Heavyweight Champion.  We also get to see (at the time) one of the final matches of a Legend.

 Terry Funk makes his Underground debut against Candido in a No DQ match.  Every time Funk steps in a ring, I am amazing, shocked & this is no exception.

We will also see in action; Dr. Death Steve Williams, Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen, La Parka and more.  

Sit back, relax & enjoy as Joey Styles brings his unique style to MLW Underground.

Matches
•Satoshi Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn - World Heavyweight Title Fight!
•Terry Funk vs. Chris Candido w/ Tammy Sytch - No DQ!
•Dr. Death Steve Williams and his new protege in action!

