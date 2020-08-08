Joey Styles brings us the 5th installment of MLW Underground from the historic War Memorial in Ft. Lauderdale. Vampiro will have to shift his focus from Raven & give his full attention to the reigning World Champion, Satoshi Kojima.
Whoever wins this amazing title match will not have much time to recover; as there are two of the best wrestlers in the world, Jerry Lynn & Mike Awesome, fighting each other for a chance to challenge the champion.
We also get to see an amazing triple threat between Fuego Guerrera, Super Crazy & "The Fallen Angel" Christoper Daniels.
We get an update on the MLW Global Tag-Team Crown Championship tournament, the enigmatic Raven & Steve Corino continues to target Terry Funk.
Sit back, relax & enjoy MLW Underground Ep. 5
MLW Underground | Ep. 5: Satoshi Kojima vs. Vampiro | Mike Awesome vs. Jerry Lynn
Joey Styles brings us the 5th installment of MLW Underground from the historic War Memorial in Ft. Lauderdale. Vampiro will have to shift his focus from Raven & give his full attention to the reigning World Champion, Satoshi Kojima.