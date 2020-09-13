Joey Styles once again calls the action on this great episode of MLW Underground. On tap for this episode is:
-Finals of the Global Tag-Team Crown Championship
-Steve Corino prepares for his match verse Terry Funk & some shenanigans go down between the Extreme Horsemen & The Funker.
-Find out who is challenging Kojima for the Heavyweight Championship
-Plus; Los Maximos, CM Punk, La Parka, Sabu & More!
MLW Underground | Ep. 8 | Dr. Death Steve Williams & PJ Friedman vs. Extreme Horsemen - GTC Finals
