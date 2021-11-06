MLW War Chamber Preview 11.6.21

Tonight is the next set of the MLW Fusion: Alpha tapings. This will be the War Chamber special which will be headlined by a War Chamber match which as of Thursday is now 5 on 5.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via MLW) - As the final showdown between MLW and CONTRA Unit looms, the global dealers in violence have upped the ante declaring the match is now 5 on 5, a stipulation which Cesar Duran granted.



Adding an additional SENTAI Death Soldier to their team, CONTRA Unit has assembled a ferocious force forste the final battle inside the War Chamber.



Now, Alex Hammerstone, captain of his team, must secure not one but two participants crazy enough to enter the War Chamber and wage war against CONTRA’s best.

Who will Hammerstone recruit at the 11th hour?

Preview (via MLW) - Feared for their reputations as two of the toughest men in the sport. Respected for their uncanny ability to unleash carnage as two of the most dangerous and storied brawlers in the game. Finally they collide 1-on-1 and it goes down in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Craving big matches and delightful violence for MLW fans, Cesar Duran brokered this heavy hitting classic in the making. A match, which marks the return of the Brooklyn native to MLW for the first time in nearly 3 years.



The patriarch of the World Tag Team Champions, Los Parks, LA Park didn’t hesitate to sign the contract on what promises to be a brutally brilliant scrap between two of the best brawlers in the game.



Who will? No, better question: who will survive?

Preview (via WWE) - The fate of the vacant National Openweight Championship will hang in the balance above the ring as five men go to war with the hopes of climbing the ladder and capturing the coveted title.

Cesar Duran has selected the participants with a design on maximum chaos and violence, featuring an unprecedented mystery wild card entrant who will be revealed live November 6 at the 2300 Arena.

Alex Shelley, a fighting artist, is no stranger to ladder matches and big pressure title bouts. Having won championships around the world, Shelley has the experience and know-how to win the belt.



“Young GOAT” Myron Reed enters the ladder match as the league’s only 2-time World Middleweight Champion. Hungry for more gold and the opportunity to move into a new division, Reed is ready to unleash his spectacular high-flying attack game en route to becoming the next National Champion.



“Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane has marched into MLW and dominated the competition. Will the explosive grappler duplex his opponents off the ladders and win a major title in his rookie year?



Zenshi is a decorated double champion of South America and brings an unorthodox and unpredictable aerial game to the ladder match, promising thrills as he deploys his high risk, high reward offensive arsenal with dreams of winning gold.

THE WILD CARD is the x-factor in this ladder match. Is it someone in MLW? Is it an outsider? Will this mysterious entrant shock the world and grab the belt hanging from the top of the 2300 Arena and be anointed the next National Champion?

Preview (via MLW) - Following Holidead’s heinous attack on Willow Nightingale on FUSION, the “Babe with the Power” has requested and received a match against the unhinged Holidead!



Promising to put on a “horror show” for the live crowd, using Willow to paint a bloody picture of Holidead’s vision for the featherweight division. But can she stop the momentum of Nightingale?

Two of the division’s top featherweights will fight in South Philly as Holidead looks to put the popular star of the new division in a death choke.



Will Willow conquer this new demonic force in MLW? Or will hell raising Holidead continue to cause havoc and the end of Willow Nightingale?

Preview (via MLW) - Arguably one of the best bouts in MLW history is getting a sequel. Arez will meet his rival Aramis in a rematch to their critically acclaimed July clash in MLW. This time: the bout has championship implications… but that’s not all.



Cesar Duran has a briefcase full of cash, which will go to the victor!

Will Aramis go 2-0 against his rival from Mexico or will Arez even the score using his patented “strange style”?

Preview (via MLW) - After defeating Alex Shelley on FUSION (watch), TJP has advanced to the semi-finals where he will take on the 355 pound Calvin Tankman.



Tankman, who defeated Matt Cross in the opening round, will clash with TJP for the first-time ever in this high-stakes semi-finals.

A virtually immovable force, will Tankman’s explosive power steamroll over TJP? Or will the crafty veteran use his questionable methods to attain the key win to advance to the finals?



Will Opera Cup alternate “The Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane attempt to disrupt the match?

Preview (via MLW) - Tag Team action will showcase two new entries into the women’s featherweight division as Davienne & Skylar, collectively known as the Top Dogs make their MLW debut next Saturday night as they square off with the undefeated Sea Stars.

The Top Dogs, a force on the northeast regional scene, look to derail the meteoric rise of the sisters from the Ocean State. But will they be met with a tidal wave of tenacity from Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox?

Preview (via MLW) - A scowl on his face and wired to raise hell, Gnarls Garvin is a smash mouth, hard-hitting heavyweight.



A certified hoss, “Big Beef” promises to run over anyone in the ring… and leave mud tracks in the wake of the destruction he causes.



The brawling bad man from Champions Trailer Park in Louisville, Garvin has a history of violence both in and away from the ring. One infamous story involves Garvin bitting off a chunk of an eyebrow in a tussle… and he isn’t shy about threatening to do it again, if need be.



With tobacco dripping from his lip, this certified hoss is an emerging force in the heavyweight division of Major League Wrestling.

Who will Gnarls Garvin fight in his debut?

Preview (via MLW) - Konnan has demanded 5150 get a crack at Los Parks for the World Tag Team Championship dating back to July and Cesar Duran has finally granted Konnan’s crew their shot… in a Philly Street Fight!

Los Parks’ reign as the World Tag Team Champions has been one of dominance and questionable tactics. Utilizing the “Freebird” rule where any 2 of the 3 Los Parks can defend the titles, Los Parks have been a difficult team to compete against. Especially when they’ve been known to sneak in a fresh Park from underneath the ring to help secure the win.

5150 have been unstoppable since rolling up on the scene in July. From causing a ruckus in the Battle Riot to ending Injustice, 5150 have the bonafides to warrant a shot and give Los Parks a run for their money.

Now the stage is set for a violent collision in an arena celebrated for taking fights to the streets where anything can and will happen.

Will Los Parks extinguish 5150’s momentum? Will 5150’s Slice Boogie and Danny “Limelight” Rivera dethrone the legendary lucha family?

Preview (via MLW) - Two top middleweights will clash as KC Navarro squares off with one of the most popular up and comers from the midwest circuit in Warhorse.

Fueled by horsepower and heavy metal, Warhorse plans on crushing Navarro trademark diving double stomp from the top rope but will the charismatic speedster Navarro be too fast to catch?

Preview (via MLW) - The “Real 1” is coming to MLW and says he is coming for heads when he steps into the ring next Saturday in the historic 2300 Arena. Standing across from the “Certified G” will be one of the most experienced grapplers in Matt Cross.



With nZo putting in double sessions at his gym in New Jersey, the fighter/recording artist promises to make a statement in his debut.

Competing in 28 countries and claiming dozens of belts throughout his career, Matt Cross promises to put nZo in deep waters, relying on his his speed and aerial attacks. nZo isn’t backing down, readying to bring the fight Cross.



Will Cross clinch a victory and play spoiler to nZo’s much talked about debut? Will nZo stamp his first “W” in MLW and fast track himself into title contention?

Preview (via MLW) - The oldest professional wrestling tournament in history will add a new chapter to its legacy as the 2021 edition of the “classic” comes to a conclusion on November 6th.



With the opening round underway, it remains to be seen who will outwrestle all others en route to entering the finals in Philadelphia. This past week, Davey Richards ousted the 2020 cup winner Tom Lawlor to advance to the semi-finals. This week, Matt Cross and Calvin Tankman will compete with only one man advancing. Others still in the mix include: TJP, Lee Moriarty, Alex Shelley and Bobby Fish.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.



The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day.



After a 71-year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019. Soon thereafter, the league confirmed the “classic” would be an annual tournament hosted exclusively by MLW.

