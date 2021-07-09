MLW Women's Division to be Led by SHIMMER Founder

Finally! After about two years of plans and rumors, we are finally getting a proper Women's Division in MLW. MLW has such a different and wonderful style, and letting women compete in that world is long overdue. Dave Prazak, founder of SHIMMER is running this new division, and in speaking with MLW.com stated we should expect SHIMMER competitors in MLW soon. Could we see SHIMMER titles defended? It would be doable based on who's behind the scenes. Could we see the likes of Willow Nightingale and Allysin Kay in MLW? Kay especially fits the style of MLW perfectly given her MMA background. Of course, I think wrestlers like Jordan Blade and Janai Kai would be perfect fits as well. We have been told to expect the division this Summer, so maybe we will hear stuff coming out of the taping on July 10th. 

