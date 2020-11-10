MLW World Middleweight Championship Match set for The Restart

MLW announced yesterday the main event for The Restart on next week would be Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Another championship match was announced today for the co-main event. Here is the full article from MLW:

MLW today announced it will present a double main event when its flagship series, MLW FUSION, returns next Wednesday November 18.

The reigning World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will defend the title against Brian Pillman Jr. This title bout compliments the Davey Boy Smith Jr.- Jacob Fatu World Heavyweight Championship bout set to kick off MLW’s restart next Wednesday night.

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

“Pillman is more see through than a glass door, at the restart I’m gonna leave him on the floor,” said Reed.

Reed and Pillman have been entangled in a bitter feud since last December. Since then, Reed and Pillman have had a war of words… and a few steel chairs have been thrown at each other.

Reed, known as “The Young GOAT”, won the World Middleweight Championship November 9, 2019 in Orlando and has successfully defended the belt against some of the world’s top middleweights, including Japan’s El Lindaman and Mexico’s Drago.

Pillman will be moving down to the 205 and under division to challenge Reed for the fight.

