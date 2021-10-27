October 27, 2021
nZo vs. Matt Cross signed for next Saturday in Philly
Publish date:

Author:

Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced nZo vs. Matt Cross for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The "Real 1" is coming to MLW and says he is coming for heads when he steps into the ring next Saturday in the historic 2300 Arena. Standing across from the "Certified G" will be one of the most experienced grapplers in Matt Cross.

With nZo putting in double sessions at his gym in New Jersey, the fighter/recording artist promises to make a statement in his debut.

🎟 Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.

Competing in 28 countries and claiming dozens of belts throughout his career, Matt Cross promises to put nZo in deep waters, relying on his his speed and aerial attacks. nZo isn't backing down, readying to bring the fight Cross.

Will Cross clinch a victory and play spoiler to nZo's much talked about debut? Will nZo stamp his first "W" in MLW and fast track himself into title contention?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at http://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:
Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship
Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

LA Park vs. "Notorious 187" Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar's Cash!
Aramis vs. Arez

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo • Sea Stars • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

