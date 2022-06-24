Skip to main content
Parker Boudreaux made his Major League Wrestling debut at last night’s MLW Battle Riot tapings

Former WWE NXT 2.0 superstar Parker Boudreaux fka Harland made his MLW debut last night at MLW Battle Riot.

Last night was the return of the Battle Riot match in Major League Wrestling as they held their MLW Battle Riot 4 tappings at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.

The rules of the Battle Riot match are as follows: 

The match begins with a number of participants in the ring, who are then eliminated by either pin, submission, or going over the top rope and having both feet touch the venue floor. The declared winner of the Battle Riot match receives a future title shot for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Boudreaux would enter the match as entrant #40. 

