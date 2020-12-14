Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Top 10 to be Revealed this Wednesday on FUSION | 12.16.20

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced that Pro Wrestling Illustrated will reveal the top 10 rankings for MLW this Wednesday December 16 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.



Since 1979 the leading publication in the sport, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, has been the standard bearer in ranking professional wrestling organizations around the world.



For decades promoters from around the world have used the rankings to identify contenders while pro wrestlers have used the prestigious PWI rankings as the definitive measuring stick.



Starting this week, Pro Wrestling Illustrated will commence ranking the top 10 singles competitors in Major League Wrestling.



The league’s matchmakers will be closely tracking the rankings every week to glean further insight and consideration for title contenders.



Who will make the cut? Tune in this Wednesday night at 7pm ET to find out!

Also scheduled:

•ACH vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor - Opera Cup Semi-Finals

•Alex Hammerstone returns!

