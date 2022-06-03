Scarlett Bordeaux makes MLW debut June 23 in NYC

Major League Wrestling today announced Scarlett Bordeaux will make her MLW in-ring debut at the Battle Riot when MLW returns to New York City's Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.



🎟Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.



A heat advisory has been issued for the women's featherweight division as pro wrestling's smoke show, Scarlett Bordeaux, has officially joined Major League Wrestling.



MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is meeting today with several potential opponent's for the silver siren's debut. A match announcement is forthcoming.

In the meantime, it may be best to fall and pray to the Perfect 10 as Scarlett Bordeaux has made an ominous warning that all in MLW's new featherweight division cannot stop the unstoppable.



Known as the doomsday duo, along with her husband Killer Kross, Bordeaux and Kross have left a path of destruction in their wake from Mexico to the US. Now, they have set their eyes on MLW as they look to turn up the heat in New York City June 23.



Promising destruction and domination, what happens when Scarlett Bordeaux makes her in-ring MLW debut?



Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.



Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Matt Cross

Mini Abismo Negro

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!



Scarlett Bordeaux makes her debut



More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.



There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!



Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.



Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!



WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.



Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.



EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.



MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.



DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime



MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.



Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

