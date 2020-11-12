The Dirty Blonds set for The Restart

The Restart is set for next week November 18th at 7pm EST many stars have been confirmed for the event as well as two title bouts. It seems like a stable is on the warpath to The Restart.

It was announced earlier today that Col. Parker and the Dirty Blonds were announced for The Restart.

Here is the full article from MLW.com:

When word of The Restart hit the office of southern promoter and manager Colonel Parker, he nearly dropped Aria Blake out of lap and onto the floor. The Colonel, having struggled with promoting outlaw wrestling bouts on barges, once again had a pathway to some big money fights.

Soon thereafter, the southern blowhard was barking on his phone and setting in motion a plan to bring the Stud Stable to Major League Wrestling.

Since then, the Colonel has renewed his contracts with the Dirty Blondes and MLW.com can confirm Parker’s debutante Aria Blake will serve as their manager while the Colonel calls the shots in the “war room”… whatever that means.

A force for over two years in the MLW tag team division, the Dirty Blondes nearly won the World Tag Team titles in the finals back in June of 2018.

Spitting tobacco in the face of their opponents while employing dirty and illegal tactics in their matches, the ill-behaved Leo Brien and Michael Patrick are Major League Wrestling’s most wily and uncouth wrestlers.

The Dirty Blondes are nasty but effective brawlers with a proven track record in the league, which makes them an instant force in the tag team division for The Restart.

