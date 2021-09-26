September 26, 2021
The Opening Round Is Set For The 2021 Opera Cup

A couple of weeks ago it was announced that the MLW Opera Cup will be making it’s return this Saturday at MLW Fightland. 

The Opera Cup is a one night eight man tourney and this year’s will feature a former NXT Tag Team Champion, a former Impact Tag Team Champion and a current Impact superstar. 

Earlier today the opening round for the tourney was announced.

Here are the matchups:

Davey Richards vs Tom Lawlor

TJP vs Alex Shelley

Bobby Fish vs Lee Moriarty

Calvin Tankman vs Matt Cross

