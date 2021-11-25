The Von Erichs Challenge For The Tag Titles For The First Time in 40 Years

Major League Wrestling announced this week that for the first time in 40 years The Von Erichs will challenge for the MLW World Tag Team Championship.

Here is the official preview via MLW:

MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran has finally granted the former World Tag Team Champions a shot at whoever are the champions on that date.



A historic bout for Texas wrestling fans, the last Von Erich to challenge for a world championship in Dallas was Ross and Marshall’s uncle, Kerry, who won the NWA World Championship May 6, 1984.



Now, the Von Erichs fight for their family’s legacy and their future as they dance with destiny with the hope of becoming the first-ever two-time World Tag Team Champions n MLW history.



🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.



Now the question is: who will be the champions coming into Dallas?



See the Von Erichs make history as they challenge for a world champion January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

