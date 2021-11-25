Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
The Von Erichs Challenge For The Tag Titles For The First Time in 40 Years
Publish date:

The Von Erichs Challenge For The Tag Titles For The First Time in 40 Years

Author:

Major League Wrestling announced this week that for the first time in 40 years The Von Erichs will challenge for the MLW World Tag Team Championship. 

Here is the official preview via MLW: 

MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran has finally granted the former World Tag Team Champions a shot at whoever are the champions on that date.

A historic bout for Texas wrestling fans, the last Von Erich to challenge for a world championship in Dallas was Ross and Marshall’s uncle, Kerry, who won the NWA World Championship May 6, 1984.

Now, the Von Erichs fight for their family’s legacy and their future as they dance with destiny with the hope of becoming the first-ever two-time World Tag Team Champions n MLW history.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Now the question is: who will be the champions coming into Dallas?

See the Von Erichs make history as they challenge for a world champion January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A4A8B38F-05B3-45E2-B4BF-867BD9A56383
MLW Fusion Alpha

The Von Erichs Challenge For The Tag Titles For The First Time in 40 Years

321D2520-FE04-4CBC-B479-ED2E8F03A1AE
MLW

Former WWE NXT Superstar Makes MLW Debut Next Year

B113B70F-3A50-40A5-9040-FA3EA85D4D3E
MLW

MLW War Chamber Preview 11.6.21

F47B99E5-5D64-4235-BF2E-A2308EA1C4E5
MLW

MLW Opera Cup 2021 Finals Take Place Tomorrow In Philly

2B675AAE-0883-48A1-9DF0-3D3905EBAFB0
MLW Fusion Alpha

MLW FUSION: ALPHA Preview 11.3.21

94719928-E491-47DA-BEB5-A45B297C7DF9
MLW

nZo vs. Matt Cross signed for next Saturday in Philly

mlw
MLW

Who Should Be MLW National Openweight Champion?

C4E7F5FC-37A1-478C-ADC8-6346D7589D5F
MLW

Ladder Match for the Vacated MLW National Openweight Championship on Nov. 6th in Philly