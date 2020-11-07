TJP Announced for MLW Restart

MLW is preparing for The Restart on Wednesday November 18th and yesterday they announced another return.

MLW today announced the return of TJP as part of MLW #TheRestart.

Major League Wrestling will return Wednesday November 18th on Fubo Sports Network and YouTube at 7pm and nationwide on cable and dish Saturday night November 21st on beIN SPORTS.

TJP last competed in MLW during the 2019 Opera. When reached for comment on his return, TJP said he is focussed on making this chapter of MLW “gold plated”.

Growing up in a Filipino household, TJP aspired to be a pro wrestler. As a teenager, TJP would embark on a career in the squared circle which would take him all over the California and Mexican circuits.

In 2004 at the age of 20, TJP – then known as TJ Perkins – would make his debut in Major League Wrestling. It was during this period that TJP would also journey to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling dojo in Los Angeles where he trained under the tutelage of Antonio Inoki alongside Rocky Romero and others.

The flashy TJP would soon thereafter emerge on the international stage where he’d become a top-flight grappler winning championships and accolades in numerous organizations.

A world class athlete, TJP backs up his swagger in the squared circle using a hybrid wrestling style relying on lucha, strong style and technical wrestling to overwhelm adversaries.

When not grappling, TJP can be found playing games or collecting the latest coveted sneakers on the collectible scene.

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.

Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

