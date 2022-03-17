TONS of talent added to AZTECA Underground in Dallas April 1

AZTECA UNDERGROUND CARD LOADED



Cesar Duran has just signed TONS of wrestlers just signed to compete April 1 at MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley's in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.



Added and scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Puma King

•Mads Krugger

•Aramis

•ACH

•Holidead

•National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

•Gino Medina



Matches signed to date include:

💀Azteca Apocalypto Match💀

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu



🇲🇽Trios Tag Team Match🇲🇽

Aerostar, Microman & El Dragon vs. Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???

🛑First-Time EVER🛑

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross



More matches and appearances to be announced soon!



What new matches will be announced? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:



¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu



Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)



Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross



More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.



1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder. Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket. Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.



A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself! Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity. Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.



Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet. Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity. Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.



Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods. Access included in purchase of any ticket. Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.



What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.



No refunds or exchanges.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.



The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.



The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215



PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.



For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

pr@mlw.com



Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.

Credentials:

Interested in covering an MLW card live? Sit in the press box with access to wrestlers, front office and more. Inquiry: press@mlw.com.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!