TSN: St. Laurent takes the mic in MLW this Wednesday #TheRestart

TORONTO – TSN of Canada broke the news this morning that Jared St Laurent will join the MLW broadcast booth for #TheRestart as a fight analyst with Wednesday’s much anticipated premiere of FUSION at 7pm ET.



MLW returns this Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and YouTube.



Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.



Wednesday’s card features a stacked night of fights including:

•World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone plus more!

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

