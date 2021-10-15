War Chamber Match to Main Event November 6th Philly Card

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced CONTRA Unit vs. Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday and ??? in a War Chamber match for Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.



The final battle has arrived. Josef Samael challenged the new World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone to a War Chamber match and Your Boy Hammer has accepted!



Since March 2019, CONTRA Unit has unleashed terror throughout the league. From its darkest hour when the international cabal seized MLW's headquarters to a reign of violence with Jacob Fatu's reign as champion, the black flag of CONTRA has been a force of fear and chaos.



Now the stage is set for the final showdown. Backed into a corner after FIGHTLAND, CONTRA Unit may be more dangerous than ever before. But riding the wave of momentum, Hammerstone looks to throw a thunderbolt into the heart of CONTRA and has recruited powerhouse EJ Nduka and his dynastic bro Richard Holliday to rise up and take down CONTRA once and for all.



🎟 Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.

1 Gallery 1 Images

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Who will Hammerstone recruit for his team's mystery fourth slot? Find out at WAR CHAMBER November 6 in Philadelphia.

CARD



WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • Alex Shelley • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Myron Reed • Arez • Aramis • Alicia Atout • Holidead • Warhorse • KC Navarro • Alex Kane and King Mo • Sea Stars • Willow Nightingale • Matt Cross • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.



More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.



Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.



DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:



5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime



MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!